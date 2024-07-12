Khloé Kardashian breaks her silence on Ozempic usage

Khloé Kardashian revealed on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she "would have tried" Ozempic if it was readily available when she was on her weight loss journey.

"I tried any other thing," she said in her confessional on the show. "I tried any fad weight loss trend, except for the real thing that actually works, and that's a lifestyle change."

Ozempic is a prescription drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes and helps to manage blood sugar levels, but it has quickly become the latest weight-loss trend amongst celebrities.

The reality star sat down with Fabletics on the show this week to talk about their new collaboration, and Khloé shined a light on her workout routine and diet with the brand.

"I do circuit training with cardio intervals, so I'm always spiking my heart rate up and down," she told the interviewer.

"For a shoot like that where I know I'm going to be showing a lot of skin, I definitely work out much harder. And then I always celebrate with full large pizza, because that's just the way it goes."

© Kevin Mazur Khloé revealed that she "would have tried" Ozempic

At the event, she spoke about the importance of working out without the added pressure of losing weight and how that changed her relationship with her body.

"I really want to encourage healthiness and not about the number on a scale. I just think people should be active," she said.

"I don't really care what your size is, and you should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."

© Instagram Khloe shares two kids with ex-partner Tristan Thompson

The mother of two shared in her confessional that her love of exercising is important for her mental health.

"Working out is something that makes me happy, and to do something that is this authentic to me, something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy."

She told InStyle that exercising brings a sense of control in her life that provides tangible results that she can be proud of.

© Instagram The reality star is partnering with workout clothing brand Fabletics

"If I'm having a really bad day, I go to the gym," she said. "I might not want to go to the gym, but I go, and right when I'm done, I feel so much lighter."

"I'm sort of a control freak, but in life, we can't control everything," she continued. "But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it…I love that I have that control."

Khloé opened up about how her mindset changed since her weight loss journey began after divorcing her husband, Lamar Odom, in 2016. Speaking on the SHE MD podcast in May, she said she's "worked really hard" because she "used to be overweight a lot".

© Getty Images Khloe was once married to Lamar Odom until their divorce in 2016

"I've always been even chubby-like athletic. I've always played sports. I just was never in shape," she continued.

The 40-year-old tried "every diet under the sun" but is now "in a good place body-wise".

© Instagram Khloé recently celebrated her 40th birthday

"I do sort of eat what I want, but because my brain is so trained, you don't even want half of the crap or junk," she said on the podcast. "Or if you do want something, like, pizza is my weakness."

Khloé even had her own spin-off show, Revenge Body, which ran for three seasons. The series followed the star as she mentored people on their own weight loss journeys.