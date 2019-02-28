Lady Gaga finally addresses Bradley Cooper romance rumours following that Oscars duet The A Star Is Born actors sang their hearts out to Shallow

Lady Gaga has broken her silence on all the rumours surrounding her relationship with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel fresh from their Oscars performance, where the pair sang Shallow, the pop star shared: "First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see." She added: "That is what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. It is a love story and we worked so hard." Eyes were raised when the stars gazed into each other's eyes whilst giving a rousing delivery of their award-winning song, which nearly ended with a kiss. "I knew he had the vision for how it should go," the star explained.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed Shallow at the Oscars

Gaga, 32, went on to reveal that Bradley was very specific on how he wanted the stage and audience lighting to look. Dispelling the romance rumours once again, the singer drew attention to her previous work with musical legend Tony Bennett. "From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel," she continued. The Oscars performance marked the first time Lady Gaga had been seen since ending her engagement to her fiancé Christian Carino. The newly-single singer walked the red carpet alone, while Bradley arrived hand-in-hand with his mother Gloria and his partner Irina Shayk.

After the much-talked-about duet, Lady Gaga described her co-star as a "true friend". Taking to Instagram to share a snap of them on-stage, she wrote: "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius." Moments after their rendition of Shallow, the track was named the winner in the Best Song category. Breaking down in tears during the acceptance speech, Lady Gaga told the audience: "Thank you so much. To the Academy for this wonderful honour. Thank you to every single person in this room. Thank you to Mark Ronson, to Anthony Rossomando, to Andrew Wyatt my co-writers, I love them so much. To my sister, my soul mate, I love you." Turning her attention to Bradley, she added: "My family is here, I love you, mum and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much."

