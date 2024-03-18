Billie Eilish shares glimpse into special Oscars after-party moment

After clinching an Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, Billie Eilish celebrated her victory in true Hollywood style, immersing herself in the festivities well into the early hours.

The 22-year-old sensation shared a glimpse of her post-Awards celebration with her fans on Instagram Stories, revealing that she unwound at Astro Family Restaurant in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles until almost 6am.

A candid snapshot captured Billie seated in a spacious booth, her prestigious Oscar statuette prominently displayed on the table, with a time stamp of 5:36 AM providing evidence of the night's longevity.

Billie's Oscar win came for What Was I Made For?—the emotionally resonant track from the blockbuster Barbie movie—which earned her the Best Original Song accolade.

Despite the long night, Billie retained her Oscars night elegance, donning the same chic black blazer and striped shirt she sported at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, albeit with her hair now stylishly pinned up and her makeup showing signs of the evening's revelry.

As Billie savored a modest meal of scrambled eggs, reflecting on the night's achievements, she wasn't alone in her celebration.

Billie's rise to fame

Her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, 26, shared in the honor, marking their second Oscar win as a dynamic duo following their 2022 victory for the James Bond theme No Time to Die.

This remarkable achievement positioned Billie as the youngest individual to secure more than one Academy Award, with Finneas not far behind as the second-youngest.

This award season has been particularly fruitful for Billie, making history as the first woman to clinch the Triple Crown—comprising an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for film music—not once, but twice.

What Was I Made For? stood out in a competitive field, triumphing over fellow Barbie song I'm Just Ken (Ryan Gosling), among others.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Billie shared, "I had a nightmare about this last night. Thank you so much to the Academy. I just didn’t think this would happen, I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored. I'm grateful for this song and this movie and the way that it made me feel. This goes out to everyone that was affected by the movie and how incredible it is."

The night belonged to a variety of films, with Oppenheimer securing a total of seven Oscars, including Best Picture, overshadowing Barbie, which, despite its 'Barbenheimer' box office success, claimed only Billie's award.

Meanwhile, Poor Things, led by Emma Stone, garnered four accolades, including Best Actress, and the UK's The Zone Of Interest took home two awards, highlighting the diverse range of talent and storytelling celebrated at the gala held at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

