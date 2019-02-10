What is Lady Gaga's net worth? A Star Is Born actress' fortune revealed The singer is making her name as an acclaimed actress

Lady Gaga is one of the most talked about stars at the moment, winning rave reviews for her performance in A Star Is Born. The 32-year-old, who has been nominated for several awards this season, has been making a name for herself in the glamorous world of acting – but first and foremost, the pop icon will be known for her incredible vocals chords. But how much has she made since she first stormed into the limelight? In 2018, it was reported by Celebrity Net Worth that Lady Gaga has an estimated net worth of $300 million (£232 million). And according to Forbes, the international star earned $50 million (£39 million) in just the first half of 2018.

Who is Lady Gaga?

Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - is one of America's biggest superstars. She was born on 28 March in 1986, at the Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, New York City. Her parents both have Italian ancestry, and she also has French-Canadian roots. The singer and her parents - Joseph, an Internet entrepreneur, and Cynthia, a Verizon executive - lived in the wealthy Upper West Side of Manhattan, however she has claimed that her parents came from lower-class families and worked hard for everything.

From age 11, the star attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart, a private, all-girls Roman Catholic school. "Some girls were mean. They made fun of me because I dressed differently," she previously recalled, reports Daily Mail. "Nuns ran my school, so I was suppressing this part of myself for a long time. It wasn't until later that I realised my true passions were music, art and performance... definitely shock art." Seven years later, the world was introduced to Lady Gaga, making a name for herself as a bleached blonde pop star.

Lady Gaga's rise to fame

When she turned 11, the star started taking vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera's singing coach, Don Lawrence. She also learnt how to play the piano at a later stage. "I was classically trained as a pianist and that innately teaches you how to write a pop song," she previously told the Telegraph. "Because when you learn Bach inversions, it has the same sort of modulations between the chords. It's all about tension and release."

After high school, Lady Gaga enrolled in NYU Tisch School of the Arts. However, it wasn't long before she dropped out to become the star that she is today. At 19 years old, Lady Gaga was signed to Def Jam records - but she was dropped from the label three months later. She then moved to the Lower East Side, where she danced in bars. Luckily in 2008, the star's then-boyfriend Rob Fusari brought her to Interscope records as a songwriter, where she composed hits for New Kids on the Block, the Pussycat Dolls and Britney Spears.

A few months later, Lady Gaga launched her first successful album, The Fame. Featuring international chart toppers Just Dance and Paparazzi, the album slowly rose up the charts before garnering Lady Gaga her first Grammy awards, for Best Dance/Electronica Album and Best Dance Record for Poker Face. The following year, Lady Gaga released an extended version of The Fame called The Fame Monster, which included the hit worldwide smashes Bad Romance, Telephone - a duet with Beyoncé - and Alejandro. She has since won several Grammy Awards and numerous MTV Music Awards, and has become an advocate for youth empowerment and LGBT rights. Lady Gaga has previously spoken publicly of her battles with eating disorders and depression, and has also become a model, working with her friend and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Lady Gaga the actress

Her first major acting gig, in which she impressed viewers and critics alike, was thanks to her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016. The star won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance, so it is not surprising she has been snapped up for another stellar role. Two years later, she starred as a struggling singer named Ally in Bradley Cooper's critically acclaimed musical drama A Star Is Born, a remake of the 1937 film of the same name. She received the Critics' Choice and National Board of Review awards, and was nominated at the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for her role as Ally.

Chatting to HELLO! about her film when it was released, Lady Gaga said: "You know, I knew I was going to be a part of something special from the moment I heard Bradley sing and when we met to talk about this movie. He is such an incredible visionary, and he's so precise. Being on set with him every day, watching him work, he's like a ninja." She continued: "He works with such a precision and yet he's so free as well and every single day was like a sanctuary for making art, and I love that so much and that really feeds my soul. I just feel so humbled and grateful to be by his side tonight and be part of this incredible cast. I'm very grateful."

