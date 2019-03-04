Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson share first PDA at hockey game The couple were first linked in January

They may be Hollywood's most unlikely pairing, but things seem to be getting serious between Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson as the couple shared their first public display of affection at a hockey game on Sunday night. Pete, 25, and Kate, 45, were seen cosying up with each other at the match, with the Saturday Night Live comedian locking lips with the British actress and seemingly confirming their fling. The couple laughed and held hands throughout the game at Madison Square Garden, less than 24 hours since they had been spotted holding hands at an after party for SNL.

Kate and Pete were first linked back in January, after reports emerged that the unlikely couple had left an after party for the Golden Globes together. Initially, the pair skated around addressing their relationship, but Kate showed off her sense of humour& when fans asked her about the comedian. When Kate posted a black and white throwback picture of her mother on Instagram the day after the Golden Globes, a follower commented: "Dear heavens Kate. Not Pete Davidson", to which the actress sarcastically shot back: "No, that's my mother. Easy mistake."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's hilarious reaction after she gets mistaken for Kate Middleton - see post

Kate's relationship with Pete is not the first time that the actress has been associated with a fellow star. The Underworld actress was in a relationship with Welsh actor Michael Sheen for eight years, with the couple having a daughter, Lily, who is now 20 years old. When recently asked about the qualities she looks for in a man, Kate said: "Funny, I like funny," suggesting that Pete's comedic chops played a large part in the couple's attraction.

READ: Kate Beckinsale's lookalike daughter Lily is all grown up in bikini photo

Pete rose to fame after becoming a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live in 2014, where at the age of 20, he was one of the show's youngest ever cast members. However, it was his whirlwind romance with popstar Ariana Grande which thrust him into the public eye, with Pete proposing to the Break Free singer in June 2018 and providing inspiration for the song Pete Davidson on Ariana's Sweetener album. The engagement was called off in October 2018, with Ariana referencing the comedian in her hit single, thank u, next.