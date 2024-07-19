Kate Beckinsale, 50, looks incredible in linen underwear

Kate Beckinsale looked stunning in a new Instagram post this Wednesday, where the actress showcased her incredible figure in a set of linen underwear.

The gorgeous white outfit from the popular Fashion Brand Company perfectly complemented Kate’s long legs and toned stomach as she was pictured laughing in the shot.

Her flowing brown hair was pulled up with a black headband, making the mother of one look like a 60s screen siren. She completed the look with stacked gold necklaces and dangly earrings.

“@fashionbrandcompany so lucky to be getting to have a lovely time with my mama”, Kate captioned the post, referring to her trip to Wimbledon with her mother to watch the tennis competition.

Fans of the actress flocked to her comments to praise her amazing look; fashion designer Gabriela Gonzalez wrote, “How are you this gorgeous?!” and another fan sweetly commented, “The most breathtaking woman I’ve ever seen in my life”.

The post comes just hours after Kate received a special mention on singer Britney Spears’ Instagram calling out ageism in Hollywood.

Britney took to social media to defend the 50-year-old, writing, “Have you guys ever seen the movie Serendipity with Kate Beckinsale??? Well let me tell you…if you haven’t you definitely should!!! I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London!!!”

She went on to slam Kate’s critics, who suggested she was too old to showcase her incredible figure; Britney then expressed her desire to do a photoshoot with the Underworld actress.

Kate jumped onto her Instagram stories to gush about Britney and thank her for the support, writing, “Women supporting women is my favourite thing. Thank you @britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post all the love right back”.

The actress appreciated the support during a challenging year that saw her hospitalized for an issue with her esophagus, which she revealed in an Instagram comment last week. According to the comment, she “lost a lot of weight from stress and grief quite quickly”, which led to a six-week stint in hospital.

Kate's mother, Judy, is battling with stage four cancer

Kate lost her stepfather, director Roy Battersby, this year, and her mother was sadly diagnosed with stage four cancer. On Mother’s Day, she took to Instagram again to gush about her mother as she continues to battle with the illness.

“Thank you for loving us and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy,” she wrote in the post. “It is so inspiring and beautiful.”

“Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

The two attended the Wimbledon game between Czech-born Barbora Krejčíková and Italian player Jasmine Paolini, dressed to the nines in their white outfits, as is tradition for the tennis competition.