Olivia Newton-John's Grease co-star Didi Conn speaks out on star's health Did and Olivia have been friends for over 40 years

Dancing on Ice star Didi Conn has given an update on her former Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John's health, who is currently battling cancer for the third time. Speaking to The Sun on Thursday, 67-year-old Didi revealed: "Her whole attitude has been mind, body and spirit — and the mind and spirit is ­bringing her body back to its optimum health. I could quote her email to me specifically. She’s doing great." Asked if she thinks Olivia will beat the disease, Didi replied: "I put 100 per cent confidence in her that she’ll do the best she can."

Didi has known 70-year-old Olivia for over 40 years, after first meeting to film hit musical Grease together in 1978. While Olivia played the lead role of Nancy, Didi took on the role of her much-loved Pink Ladies friend Frenchie.

Didi and Olivia with the Grease Cast

Didi's comments came after reports of Olivia's ill health were published by Radar Online at the start of the year, suggesting that she only had 'days to live'. Olivia hit back by sharing a video of herself, saying: "Happy New Year everyone, this is Olivia Newton-John and I just want to say that the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote. And I am doing great and want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 as possible and thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John cancer wellness centre in Melbourne, Australia. The star concluded: "Thank you so much, Happy New Year."

Meanwhile, Didi is currently taking part in Dancing on Ice, and she dazzled fans by skating to We Go Together from the Grease soundtrack last Sunday. Judge Jason Gardiner, however, gave some harsh criticism, telling Didi she was 'coasting off Grease fame' by wearing her Pink Ladies jacket for the performance. Didi responded to the comments, telling The Sun: "I can’t understand what he meant, like my life has been Grease — it hasn’t. That’s one movie I did 40 years ago."

