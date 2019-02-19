Gemma Atkinson supported by fans after revealing sad news She spoke on Instagram

Animal-lover Gemma Atkinson has revealed some very sad news to her social media followers – her beloved dog Norman needs to have surgery once again. Posting a video on Monday evening, she wrote: "Here we go again. Thank God for my mum and Peter being retired and living 2 minutes away! Another operation almost 8 months after his left cruciate ligament went, his right one has gone. I remember loads of you telling me it was the case with your dogs so I was kinda waiting for it. I'm just sad that I can’t pick him up for snuggles or carry him upstairs to sleep with me in the evening."

She added: "Genuinely bringing my mattress down stairs when Gorks is on tour so the stairs won’t be an issue. Bless my little man Norman. Thank you to all the staff at the emergency vets in Whitefield and also Mr Irving’s surgery for being so kind to him today."

Gemma's followers were quick to send their best wishes, with one writing, "Aw Gemma I feel for you, how you’re not in tears I don’t know. Hope they can get him sorted soon and you can get his biggest part of recovery done before you’re really heavily pregnant. As a fellow fur mum with a pooch who's had a back op, 39 weeks pregnant and had a scare with my boy last year I'm sending you all lots of love."

A sombre Gemma also told the camera how upset she was that she couldn't comfort Norman because of her pregnancy. "I was out in the field with him, and he was playing with a Husky… he just let out a massive yelp. I felt horrendous because I was out on my own with him and because I'm pregnant I couldn't pick him up," she said. "It's another operation, and I can't lift him! I can't lift him upstairs with me or anything, and Gorks is going to be on tour."

