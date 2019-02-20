Gemma Atkinson shows off bump on first red carpet with Gorka Marquez since baby news Wow!

Gemma Atkinson looked absolutely radiant as she showed off her growing baby bump at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night. The 34-year-old posed alongside her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend 28-year-old Gorka Marquez, as they walked their first red carpet together since announcing the pregnancy last month. Gemma wrapped her bump in a black, figure-hugging, one-shoulder dress, worn with a pair of stiletto heels. The pair were clearly loved up and excited about their big night out together as they smiled for the cameras. Gorka also shared videos on his Instagram Stories, which showed the pair getting ready to go to the awards, while Gorka gushed over how beautiful Gemma looked.

Gemma's bump at the Brits!

Earlier this month, Gemma gave fans a first glimpse of her pregnancy belly in an adorable photograph on Instagram. The star posted a picture of her pet dog closely guarding her tummy, and captioned it: "Guarding his new pack member... Dogs are just wonderful." She has since opened up about her growing bump and changing body, saying she had a "big belly". Gemma explained: "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff. What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."

When Gemma first announced her pregnancy in January, Gorka shared his own emotional post, writing: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez. Norm and Ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties."

