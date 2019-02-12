Gemma Atkinson breaks down in tears as she gets the biggest surprise of her life The Strictly star's childhood dream just came true!

Gemma Atkinson was in for a treat when her favourite American pop icons - Hanson - dropped by the Hits Radio studio on Tuesday morning. Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of the special moment, the Strictly Come Dancing star - who is pregnant with her first child - could be seen bursting into tears after she lifted her blindfold off to see brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac sat in front of her. "Oh my god, it's Hanson," she shouted in the footage. "I missed it last time when you came in cause I was working… I can't believe you're here, nice to see you all."

"When I was 13 I made a wish to one day meet @hanson," she later wrote on Instagram. "Today, 21 years later it came true!!! So happy, thank you so much to Issac, Taylor and Zac for taking the time to come and visit us and wishing you all lots of luck on your tour!" Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Aw they seem so lovely!! What a great surprise." Another wrote: "So jealous!! I’d act exactly the same way."

The post comes shortly after Gemma told her followers how she is making some changes in her life since becoming pregnant. "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff," she said on her Instagram Stories. "What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."

Earlier this month, Gemma and Gorka shared their happy news with their fans. "And what Amazing big brothers they will be," she said at the time when posting a snap of her dogs. "Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez." The couple, who met whilst competing against each other on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, have been dating for a year and have already moved in together.

