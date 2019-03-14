Strictly's Karen Clifton reflects on 'intense' few months as she takes some time to heal The professional dancer will be back on Strictly later this year

The past few months have been relentless for Karen Clifton, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing before going on the nationwide tour. The professional dancer, who is in a relatively new relationship with singer David Webb, has taken to Instagram to highlight the importance of "taking some time out". She wrote: "After a long and very much needed break for my entire self in which I don't really get the chance to… I am slowly starting to get back in shape and doing my favourite workouts and stretches at my own pace with the company of my two precious rescue dogs Betty and Marley."

After "intense months of dancing, deprivation of sleep and hectic schedules," the 36-year-old is relishing some time to herself. "I've eaten everything you can possibly think of and I'm quite happy that I gave my body the chance to heal and breathe," she continued, adding: "I'm feeling out of shape and not at my best at the moment and it's okay to say it even though people might think that I'm a robot and I work out and dance even in my sleep but I don't.

MORE: Karen Clifton enjoys fancy reunion with these Strictly Come Dancing stars

"I'm just a woman that eats burgers and feels bloated during that special time of the month and doesn't want to wear anything tight!! But now I feel rested and inspired to get back on the saddle and ready to sweat and be kind to my body in the right way." Encouring her fans to follow suit, Karen explained: "It's okay to take time out. I am now learning that it's ok to not always be on the go. But just because we are standing, it still doesn't mean we won't get to where we need to be if we are efficient, smart and quite frankly just happy."

Loading the player...

Following Strictly and the end of her marriage with fellow pro Kevin Clifton, Karen has moved on with her new boyfriend, opera singer David - and it looks like their relationship is going from strength to strength. The couple made their first official appearance together in mid-February after attending Aljaz Skorjanec's birthday party, before going Instagram official later in the week.

Exclusive: Simon Rimmer admits he was jealous watching Strictly's Karen Clifton move on

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.