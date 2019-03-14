Gemma Atkinson reveals the royal she would date – and it might surprise you! This is brilliant!

Gemma Atkinson and Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez couldn't be happier together, and are expecting their first baby later this year. However, the former Emmerdale actress has joked about fancying Prince Charles after meeting him at the Prince's Trust Awards on Wednesday, admitting if she was older, she would totally date him! On Thursday morning's Hits Radio, her co-host Wes Butters asked her what Charles was like up close, to which she replied: "He's lovely. He's shorter than what I expected." Host Dave Vitty then asked: "Do you think he genuinely knew who you were?" to which the mum-to-be replied: "I think he's got my 2010 calendar." Wes then asked her: "And if you were 30 years older…?" to which she laughed and said: "Absolutely."

Gemma Atkinson met Prince Charles on Wednesday

The TV star had a wonderful time at the awards, and described it as an "inspirational afternoon" on Instagram afterwards. Gemma posted a photo of herself at the event, and wrote: "What an inspirational afternoon for the @princestrust awards. Such an honour to be involved and I got to meet HRH himself [stunned face emoji]." The Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards were held at the Palladium in London. As the trust's founder and president, Prince Charles was in attendance to meet stars, along with incredible nominees and award winners at the special event. The awards recognised young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

Gemma is expecting her first baby



It's certainly a very busy time for both Gemma and Gorka, both in their personal and professional lives. At the beginning of the month, Gorka was listed as one of the returning pro dancers for the next series of Strictly, while Gemma has admitted that she wouldn’t mind returning to Emmerdale. Appearing on James Martin's Saturday Morning Show, the mum-to-be said: "I would love to go back to Emmerdale at some point. It's one of those shows, before I joined everyone said it's a real family. And you think everyone says that and it genuinely is." Gemma, 34 - who also acted in Hollyoaks - joined Emmerdale in 2015 as character Carly Hope. Two years later, fans saw her driving off in a taxi - which means there's definitely potential for a return.

