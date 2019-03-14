Stacey Solomon's son has her crying tears of joy The star is currently pregnant with her third child

It could be down to pregnancy hormones or simply down to the undying love she has for her children, but on Thursday Stacey Solomon revealed to her followers that her son Leighton's sweet gesture had made her cry. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a snap of her son helping her zip up her dazzling gown ahead of a glam night out with Joe Swash, and captioned the post: "He's had my back and melted my heart from day one. (had a little cry after I took this for no reason whatsoever other than the overwhelming love I have for my babies) Helping mummy get ready for a very rare night out with @realjoeswashy raising awareness & money for @standup2canceruk @cr_uk with @champneysspas".

Stacey's fans were also overwhelmed with the honest post, with one saying: "What a very special and precious picture." Another one wrote: "Lovely young man with manners and respectful well done Stacey."

The star, who recently announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash later this year, was dressed to the nines to help raise awareness and money for Stand Up To Cancer UK and Cancer Research UK. Stacey documented their night out on Instagram by sharing short videos on her Stories. As they drove to the event, the Loose Women star explained to fans why they were listening to classical music: "On a rare night out with my wonderful partner and somebody has told him that classical music is good for the baby so now…".

Stacey and Joe revealed the exciting news back in February by sharing a picture of the baby scan. "Every time I go to write anything I sob so… what he said @realjoeswashy," Stacey wrote, directing fans to her boyfriend Joe’s Instagram account. In turn, Joe shared a photo of Stacey sleeping on the sofa at their new home, writing: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby."

While Stacey is already a mum to two sons from previous relationships, Joe is already a dad to son Harry. The couple's happy news came just a few months after they moved in together into their "together home" following a three-year relationship.