Olly Murs and Amelia Tank announce pregnancy with adorable bump photo

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank are expecting a baby! The happy couple shared their exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday with the sweetest picture.

It showed singer and presenter Olly gaping in amazement as he held up a baby scan and pointed at his wife's stomach. Amelia, meanwhile, beamed at her husband as she posed with her hands on her hips, jeans rolled down to reveal her growing bump.

"Baby Murs due 2024," Olly captioned the image, and his famous friends and fans rushed to share their congratulations.

© Instagram Olly and Amelia's pregnancy announcement photo

The Voice co-star Emma Willis was among the first to react, commenting: "Oh Olly!!! I’m so so happy for you both. Sending you all lots of love [heart emojis]." Michelle Keegan wrote: "Awwww amazing news congratulations to you," while Davina McCall added: "Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy," followed by a string of red hearts.

Other followers gushed: "Aww Congratulations, gorgeous news," and: "Ah the excitement is real".

© Getty The couple began dating in 2019

The couple married in Olly's native Essex at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, which made for the perfect backdrop for their three-day celebrations starting on 14 July this year.

Heart Skips a Beat singer Olly, 39, and fitness model Amelia, 31, gathered their closest friends and family for a Friday-night welcome barbecue, followed by their beautiful ceremony the following day, and culminating in a Sunday wedding festival with surprise performers.

WATCH: Inside Olly Murs and Amelia Tank's love story

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, from Amelia's three bridal dresses to their tearful vows. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," Olly told HELLO!. "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

Amelia looked stunning in a wedding dress by Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture, which she had kept a secret from Olly by organising long-distance fittings via FaceTime. The gown featured a corset bodice, thin straps and detachable lace sleeves, with head-to-toe beaded floral appliqués that caught the light.

© Tali Photography The couple tied the knot in July

Olly added: "She looked out of this world.” Another snap of the couple exchanging vows in front of a heart-shaped flower installation revealed the low back of Amelia's dress which featured sheer mesh and beading.

On top of her blonde curls, she added a floor-length veil embroidered with the words "Olly and Amelia" and their wedding date. Meanwhile, Olly looked dapper in a Joshua Kane suit consisting of a cropped jacket, high-waisted trousers and a white cravat – a look he described as "subtle, but slick, cool and very me."

© Tali Photography Olly and Amelia were pictured kissing following their ceremony

The ceremony became even more emotional when Amelia's 91-year-old grandfather read Shakespeare's Sonnet 18, "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?", which he had read to the couple immediately after their engagement in Cornwall.

The newlyweds travelled to their reception in a classic silver Porsche featuring customised “Mr and Mrs Murs” and “Just Married” plates. Guests sat down inside a picturesque conservatory decorated with chandeliers and white flowers to dine on personalised menus from the bride and groom.