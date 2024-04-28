Dianne Buswell sparks major fan reaction with 'wedding photo'

Strictly star Dianne Buswell had fans doing a double take on Sunday when she uploaded what initially appeared to be a 'wedding' photo.

Taking to Instagram, the Australian dancer, 34, shared a recent snapshot of herself posing in a pool with her boyfriend Joe Sugg. The image quickly transitioned into an AI-generated snap which showed the pair seemingly beaming on their wedding day.

© Instagram Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing

In the entertaining image, Dianne looked every inch the '80s bride in a puff sleeve silk dress trimmed with lace.

In lieu of her trademark flaming red locks, she is pictured with voluminous blonde hair topped with a giant lace bow. Joe, 32, meanwhile, is pictured rocking a headful of dark brown hair whilst dressed in a smart black suit and a cream tie.

Amused by the hyper realistic image, Dianne captioned her post: "This really tickled me!"

Fans and friends shared their initial confusion in the comments section, with one writing: "Thought you had got married for a minute!" while another penned: "What a tease!!! I actually thought you had then!!!!! Do it! Do it!! Do it!!!"

A third commented: "Everyone is praying this will be a real life picture in a few years", and a fourth added: "You look like a royal couple".

Dianne's entertaining update comes after she enjoyed a romantic spa break with Joe. The couple, who first crossed paths in 2018, looked totally smitten in images shared to social media, with Joe wrapping a loving arm around Dianne in a tender moment.

© Instagram The couple recently enjoyed a tranquil spa break

Amongst the carousel of snapshots, Dianne also uploaded a serene image of herself relaxing during a steamy sauna session. Eschewing her trusty Strictly sequins, she could be seen rocking a sculpting black swimsuit complete with a scooped neckline and an open back.

© Instagram Dianne rocked a chic black swimsuit

Lovebirds Joe and Dianne have been going from strength to strength ever since they were partnered on the hit BBC dance show. Back in October last year, the couple took their relationship to the next level and swapped their gorgeous Sussex home for a glamorous mansion in Brighton.

© Instagram The Strictly star and her YouTuber beau have decorated their home with boho interiors

Their lavish new home, which reportedly cost a whopping £3.5 million, boasts an indoor swimming pool, a gym, a sprawling garden and five gorgeous bedrooms.

While the couple haven't spoken about their wish to tie the knot any time soon, Dianne and Joe haven't ruled out the possibility of one day starting a family. During a candid chat with Women's Health in 2021, the Aussie dancer said: "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."