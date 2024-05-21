Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman stuns in bridal white as she makes solo appearance

Lauren Silverman was among the many celebrities who attended the opening of this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

The 46-year-old, who is engaged to Simon Cowell, looked beautiful in bridal white as she made a solo appearance at the annual gardening event.

© Getty Lauren Silverman stunned in all-white at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday

The mum-of-two wore a chic white midaxi shirt dress that was buttoned along the front and featured crisp capped sleeves for a relaxed feel and detailed with a pointed collar. She was cinched in at the waist by a thin white leather belt.

The summery ensemble was teamed with black Mary Jane pumps, a matching leather holdall and delicate diamond earrings. With her brunette tresses worn loose in tousled waves, Lauren added a touch of blush, smokey eyeshadow and a pale pink lip to the look.

Her fiancé Simon Cowell must have been busy filming the latest series of Britain's Got Talent. However, Lauren was joined by Simon's BGT co-star Amanda Holden at the opening. Other attendees included Mary Berry, Alex Jones and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

© Getty The mum-of-two looked beautiful

The X Factor judge met his future fiancée on vacation at the Sandy Lane resort in Barbados in 2004. At the time, Lauren was married to Andrew Silverman and it is believed the couple began dating in 2012.

Simon and Lauren welcomed their son Eric on Valentine's Day 2014 while Lauren is also a mother to son Adam from her previous marriage. Both of the children were present when Simon proposed to Lauren in Barbados with a stunning diamond engagement ring.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, Simon revealed the couple's son Eric's role in the proposal. "One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it."

The couple are yet to reveal a wedding date, however, back in November 2022, Simon gushed about Lauren after he received an award for his 'Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy' at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after accepting the award, Simon gushed about his partner ahead of their wedding. "Yes, I mean, it was very emotional. What can I say?" he said. "It was very emotional, and it brought back a lot of memories along the years, so it was good. It was a great night."

Asked about the moment she mentioned their son, Simon replied: "[Fatherhood] changed my life. I mean, I adore him." Simon then went on to praise their son's upbringing, and how kind the eight-year-old is.

"He just is. I mean, genuinely he is kind," he continued. "Some people are and some people aren't. But that's just him, he is kind."