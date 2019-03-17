Jeff Brazier's son Bobby, 15, looks so grown up as he begins modelling career Time flies!

Jeff Brazier's son Bobby is growing up quickly, and has just been signed up to talent scout Cesar Perin as their new face. Photos of the aspiring model, 15, have been posted on Cesar Perin's official Instagram account, with the agency praising Bobby for his work ethic. In the photo's caption, it read: "When you find not only a stunning model but also an appreciative person." Jeff was one of the first to comment, writing: "Proud." Bobby also posted a selection of photos on his own social media page, and asked his followers to decide on their favourite. Many people were quick to tell the teenager how proud his late mum, Jade Goody, would be of him. One said: "You're the double of your beautiful mum, she would be so proud of you both," while another said: "Your mum would be so proud of her handsome young man."

Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody's son Bobby is now a model

Both Bobby and his brother Freddie, 14, have been kept out of the public eye during their childhood, with their dad Jeff working hard to help them through the devastating impact of losing their mum. Jade was just 27 when she passed away from cervical cancer in 2009, and in February Jeff spoke out about his heartache at watching his sons brace themselves with the upcoming ten-year anniversary of her death.

Bobby as a little boy with dad Jeff

Opening up about their children, 15-year-old Bobby and 14-year-old Freddie, TV presenter Jeff told the panel for charity Grief Encounter on Tuesday: "I've been bringing up my two children who were bereaved, they lost their mum Jade ten years ago. We're coming up close to the 10th anniversary, which is a really difficult time." "It really stirs up so much in them," he added, reports The Mirror. "You can see their behaviour is slightly altered as a result. They promise as teenagers that it's not impacting on them, but obviously you know better as an adult. You can see it, and it's really difficult when your little babies are struggling or suffering with something that you can't take away."

Last September, the family had something positive to celebrate as Jeff and Kate Dwyer got married in a romantic clifftop ceremony in Portugal. Bobby and Freddie were both best men, and proudly handed the bride and groom their wedding rings. "I'm so happy to marry Kate, who has brought so much stability to my life," Jeff told HELLO!. "This isn't just any wedding, this is a really special one. It doesn't just represent Kate and me putting rings on each other's fingers. It represents the fact that we won at something really tricky. We won at becoming a family."

