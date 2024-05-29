Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella, 20, offers update after brain tumor diagnosis

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella has offered a rare and upbeat glimpse into her life as she continues to battle cancer.

The 20-year-old shared an Instagram Story on Memorial Day that showed her with a huge smile on her face as she ran down a green yard towards the camera.

Wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants, the student looked overjoyed and captioned the Story by simply writing: "Happy MDW."

© Isabella Strahan Isabella Strahan celebrates MDW

Isabella has believed to have been receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer in North Carlina, where her sister Sophia studies, and where her mom Jean Muggli lives.

However, earlier in May it appeared she had returned to NYC, as she spent Mother's Day with her father Michael, sister Sophia and Michael's mother Louise.

"Happy that we had the chance to spend Mother's Day with my mom! Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and all the other moms out there!" Michael captioned his post on social media, and Isabella's appearance didn't go unnoticed by fans, with many taking to the comments section to wish her well.

Michael Strahan with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia and his mom Louise

"So beautiful, I'm glad to see your beautiful daughter smiling," one wrote, while another remarked: "So happy Izzy is home and you all were with your Mom, Michael." A third added: "I’m so glad to see that your daughter is home from the hospital. what a special Mother’s Day for your mother."

Isabella began college at UCLA in August 2023 and in early October she realized she was getting regular headaches and "nausea" that soon led to the then-teen being unable to "walk straight."

© Instagram Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a gold ball – in the back of her head.

She has since had two surgeries to remove it.

She was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, which the National Cancer Institute defines as "primary central nervous system (CNS) tumor," which "begins in the brain or spinal cord" It's the second most common malignant brain tumor in children.