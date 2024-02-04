Davina McCall on embracing her 'second act' now that her children are older

Lazing in a hammock on a palm tree-fringed beach Davina McCall admits it's a hard job, holidaying in the Maldives. "It was very difficult, obviously," she says, grinning.

Ahead of collecting her MBE for services to broadcasting, the former Big Brother presenter and mother of three modelled for a shoot on the South Male Atoll. Luckily her partner, celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, was also able to join her in a professional capacity.

"I was very lucky because my boyfriend also does my hair, so we got to go as a couple. We had an absolutely brilliant time," says Davina, who was on the paradise island in her role as brand ambassador for TUI's global hotel brand, TUI BLUE.

Davina enjoying her holiday in the Maldives

Davina's children

Her children – Holly, 22, Tilly, 20, and 17-year-old Chester – stayed at home, although her son is the only one remaining at the family residence. Holly has moved to Newcastle to study and Tilly is currently in Australia.

"My aim has always been to give my children wings, so they're confident enough to go and do whatever they want to do," she says. "Obviously the reality of that will be… quiet. I quite enjoy the chaos. But I'd much rather they went off confidently than clung on to my legs and never want to leave."

The presenter, 56, looking stunning in a blue bikini

Championing midlife women

The irrepressible 56-year-old presenter has also been a champion of midlife women, fearlessly campaigning for and writing about the menopause.

"I love that concept of a second spring. I suppose it's a way of trying to help us overcome the empty nest, to understand that letting go of something is the birth of something else. And once you've let go of your kids, and they've gone on to live their lives, you can start thinking, 'Well, what do I want to do with this next act?'" she says.

"I'm not very good at lying down and doing nothing for a week – I need activities," says Davina

Holidaying in the Maldives

Her role as brand ambassador for TUI since 2022 has certainly helped to keep her occupied. Staying at the brand's Olhuveli Romance Hotel, the presenter spent a week with the resort's guides and hosts sampling some of the holiday pastimes on offer.

"I'm not very good at lying down and doing nothing for a week – I need activities," says Davina, who enjoyed a lesson from the hotel chef in Maldivian cooking, joined an exercise session overlooking the ocean and explored the spectacular marine inhabitants of a deserted shipwreck.

"We went on an hour's boat ride into the middle of nowhere and I was thinking, 'Where are we going?' I couldn't see anything. Then you could see a mast sticking out of the water. We all got in and went snorkelling around it - the sea life is unbelievable."

Davina says the sea life in the Maldives is "incredible"

Now back in the UK, Davina is focusing on her next major project – her own lingerie brand, Sessi, which launches in April. "It's been interesting but also incredibly scary and difficult because I'm not a businesswoman at all – I'm learning as we go."

For more information visit tui-blue.com

