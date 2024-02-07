Davina McCall shows of ultra-toned physqiue in daring halterneck bikini on sun-soaked holiday

Davina McCall couldn't be in better shape if she tried and on Tuesday, she shared a fabulous clip of herself donning a vibrant blue bikini.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-three, 56, shared a video advertising her recent trip with Tui Blue. One moment saw the TV host talking directly to the camera in a plunging blue bikini top - and she looked fabulous.

Recommended video You may also like Davina McCall shows off amazing abs in green bikini

"#ad back with TUI BLUE… was lucky enough to share some really magical moments with some incredible people !! @handluggageonly @thefamileighx @chessieking @brontekingg love these guys so much have u been on a TUI Blue holiday ?? What was the best bit ??? (mine’s the food ) x @tuiu," she captioned the video.

In the clip, Davina looked ready for the beach and swept her chestnut tresses back into a low ponytail. As for her makeup, she opted for a natural face and light touches of fluttery mascara. She also added gold stud earrings to her beach-ready ensemble.

Davina stunned in a vibrant blue bikini

The fabulous update came just one week after the presenter received an MBE from Princess Anne.

Davinia looked beautiful for the occasion, donning an elevated blue floral gown paired with black stilettos and a matching fascinator to receive the honour. She was supported by her boyfriend, Michael Douglas, and rarely-seen daughter, Holly Robertson.

Holly looked equally as stunning as her mother and wore an all-black outfit which she donned with a navy blue fascinator.

Davina exclusively talked about receiving the honour exclusively with HELLO at the Wellbeing for Women event: "Buckingham Palace is something else! Somebody quite brilliantly said to us on the way in, 'Keep looking up because the ceilings are part the best bit, and they weren't wrong.'

"It was so nice was being with all the other people getting their awards, their honours, and finding out a bit about [them], like, how did they get theirs and what did they do? It's just a really fun day and we were all so supportive of each other in the queue. And then I had dinner with my best friend and her husband and her kids who have been part of my life for 35 years. It was a lovely day.

Talking about the Princess Royal, who was presiding over the investitures, she added: "When I was growing up she was always the girl who could sort of do everything a bloke could do… sailing, riding. She was so capable and inspiring for that. I said that yesterday on the news,. I'm so pleased it was her."