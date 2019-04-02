Who is Nicola Adams' partner Ella Baig? Boxer's girlfriend and past relationship revealed The couple recently celebrated Ella's 21st birthday

Fans are used to seeing Nicola Adams battle it out in the ring, but on Tuesday night the professional boxer will be gracing the Great British Bake Off tent with her presence. Nicola is one of the famous faces who is taking part in the celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer, and as she watches from the comfort of her home, she's sure to be supported by her girlfriend Ella Baig. Read on for everything you need to know about Nicola's love life…

Who is Nicola Adams' girlfriend Ella Baig?

The 36-year-old sports star is relatively quiet about her personal life, and rarely speaks about her girlfriend Ella Baig in public, but the couple appear to have been dating since last summer. Ella is a 21-year-old beauty blogger, who, according to talent agency StarNow, is also a hair stylist, makeup artist and fashion stylist. She has limited experience in modelling.

Nicola with her girlfriend Ella Baig

Like Nicola, Ella is from Leeds. It's thought that the couple live together judging by Ella's Instagram post from last November, which showed the lovebirds wearing matching Christmas jumpers. The cute selfie was captioned: "It's already Christmas at our house." The couple aren't shy about their relationship, with Nicola often calling Ella "babe" on Instagram and Ella referring to her famous girlfriend as her "boo". The pair have also been the envy of their fans, holidaying in Thailand and Australia among other places.

Who was Nicola Adams' former fiancée Marlen Esparza?

Nicola was previously in a relationship with fellow boxer Marlen Esparza, 29. The couple were engaged for 16 months before the Team GB boxer reportedly called it off. Nicola knew Marlen, an American boxer from Texas, for a few years before they officially started dating in 2016. At the time, Nicola told the Daily Star: "We've known each for five or six years but we didn't really talk because we were like nemesis and all that. We got talking in Colorado last year at a training camp. She hadn't made the national team for the qualifiers this time round. We got talking there and that was it really."

The boxer with her former fiancee Marlen

The couple got engaged at The Shard in London, but in April 2018, the Sun reported their split. A friend revealed: "Marlen started going out a lot. It became too much. Nicola was left with no choice but to break things off a month ago. Then just a few weeks later everyone discovers Marlen has got engaged to some guy she's just met and they are getting married in six weeks – it's crazy." Marlen has since married her personal trainer who goes by the handle @fitlifefrank on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their baby boy, Saint, in January 2019.

