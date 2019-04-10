Stephen Mulhern reacts badly to Ant McPartlin driving joke Stephen is good friends with Ant

Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern is not very happy with radio host Jamie Theakston, who made a joke about Ant McPartlin during a live interview. Stephen was chatting with Jamie on his Heart breakfast show on Wednesday morning when the clanger happened. Jamie asked Stephen about Ant - who returned to presenting Britain's Got Talent last week, following a career-hiatus after his drink-driving ban. Stephen replied: "He's brilliant. He's on top form. All the family are back together. Everyone's happy." But then Jamie poked fun at the driving ban, adding: "Would you accept a lift from him, though?" Stephen did not look amused by the question as he silently stared back at the host, before shaking his head and sighing: "Wow." Even co-host Lucy Horobin couldn't diffused the tension with nervous laughter while shouting: "Jamie!"

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals big news regarding her career

Stephen and Ant with the rest of the BGT gang

Stephen is good friends with Ant, after working together on more shows including Saturday Night Takeaway. In fact, Stephen was one of the fans' favourites to step in for Ant on the latest series of I'm a Celebrity. Addressing the decision to go with Holly Willoughby instead, he recently told The Sun: "It was the best possible choice, you couldn’t have gone with another guy. It had to be a female host and Holly was perfect. Holly and Dec worked a treat."

READ: Stacey Solomon has classiest response to fan who claims she 'staged' photo of son and boyfriend Joe Swash

Fans were delighted to see Ant rejoin Declan Donnelly on last weekend's BGT after a year away from our screens. It was revealed that the show's return brought in the biggest audience so far this year. A spokesperson told Metro: "BGT pulled in an average of 8.3 million, an audience share of 45 per cent and a peak audience of 9.7 million last night making it the most watched show of the year so far." Clearly, Ant and Dec haven't lost their touch…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.