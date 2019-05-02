BBC Radio presenter, Kelly Jobanputra, dies in a tragic train accident at the age of 40 Kelly has two young children

Former BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Kelly Jobanputra has died after being hit by a train last Friday. The mother-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene, after being struck between Swindon and Didcot Parkway. The presenter's death comes just three days after her 40th birthday. It is reported that Kelly had left her home in Swindon to go shopping when the tragedy occurred.

In a statement to the Swindon Advertiser, Kelly's father, John Stooke, confirmed the death of his daughter: "We are completely and utterly bereft to lose such a vibrant, attractive, courageous and well-loved family member at such a very young age. Whilst the circumstances are not at all clear, this may well have been, in the end, an unintended and tragic accident." The family also passed on their thoughts to the train driver involved in the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesman explained: "At 2.14pm on Friday 26 April officers were called to the railway close to Swindon station after reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended; however, a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Kelly worked on local radio stations for 15 years before producing a daytime show for Radio 6 Music. The 40-year-old has two children with husband Vikesh; a seven-year-old, Mya, and a son who was born just last year.

In 2013, Kelly raised money for The Association for Post-natal Illness in honour of her friend Emma Cadywould, who took her own life in 2011 after suffering from depression after the birth of her son.

