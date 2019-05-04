Line Of Duty star Martin Compston 'shaken' after nasty car accident The crash happened on Thursday

Line Of Duty actor Martin Compston was involved in a nasty car accident while travelling in a taxi on Thursday, it has been revealed. The star, who plays much-loved character Steve Arnott in the crime drama, was sat in the passenger seat when a recovery truck crashed into his side of the car, causing significant damage. The driver, Derek Burton, told The Sun that Martin had been left "very shaken" following the collision, but was unhurt. He added: "There was a thundering bang. I thought it was a bomb. Martin screamed. We didn’t know what happened. We hadn't seen the truck."

The BBC star later got another car to complete his trip to his hotel, though Derek added that he was a "thoroughly decent bloke", even giving him his details in case he needed to get back in touch about the incident. "He gave me his number in case I needed him for anything," he told the publication.

The news comes as fans await the feature-length finale of Line Of Duty, with viewers speculating as to who 'H' is. Martin recently appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the future of the show, revealing that there would definitely be another series.

"At the moment we only have [series] 6 commissioned, but I think what we've got, what Jed's done is very clever. He wants to end the show on his terms. He wants to give the audience the pay-off," he said. "So if 6 is to be the last one, it will be. And if 7 is commissioned, then he'll maybe do a longer storyline. But we've been very lucky that we got commissioned 3 and 4, and 4 and 5, and then 5 and 6. We have always known we've had one more."

He then teased of the show's current run: "[Series] 3 was my favourite... but this year I think is up there with it, and I think that's why we've got the 90-minute finale because there's so much to tie up this year."