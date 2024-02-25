This Morning's Ben Shephard pays heartfelt tribute to co-star after emotional goodbye

Viewers were delighted after Ben Shephard was announced as one of the new co-hosts of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.

The star had an emotional time on Friday, though, as he hosted his last episode of Good Morning Britain alongside his close friend and co-star Kate Garraway.

A couple of days later, he took to Instagram to pay tribute to another of his colleagues, longtime GMB presenter Susanna Reid.

© Getty Ben and Susanna enjoyed a happy working relationship

Ben shared a series of images of the pair on the social media site, including one showing himself and Susanna at an award show, another featuring them doing the Ice Bucket Challenge and one where they walked together, in fits of laughter.

The father-of-two captioned the collection of pictures: "Only seems like yesterday when @susannareid100 and I first sat next to each other at the GMB desk. 10 years have flown by.

© ITV With his friend and co-star Kate Garraway

"Back on the Southbank we'd often head outside in the sunshine which was always a treat - (as long as the signal worked [crying-laughing emoji]) tech issues aside, the constant has been the laughter.

"So many memories, so many moments but so many laughs. Thanks for putting up with me, helping me, guiding me and mostly laughing with me. I’ll miss you and those moments on air, but know we’ll have plenty more off air!"

Ben paid a sweet tribute to Susanna Reid View post on Instagram

Just minutes into Friday's programme, Ben was visibly emotional after watching a montage of farewell messages from his colleagues, friends and even two of his favourite West Ham footballers, Carlton Cole and Mark Noble.

"Ben, your last day mate. You were there on my last day as a West Ham player, so it's only right to send you a message," said Mark Noble. "Have a great day mate, probably you'll be crying instead of me this time. Love ya."

© Instagram Ben shares two sons with his wife Annie

Dr Hilary also shared a tribute, telling Ben: "It's been a fabulous privilege working with you. Over the years, we've had so much fun, we've played football in the old Arsenal studio, we've talked about all sorts of medical subjects, we went to Haiti six months after the earthquake, it's been a privilege working with you, it really has."

Ben was visibly moved by the messages, as you can see in the video below...

WATCH: Ben Shephard tears up as he gives final send-off on Good Morning Britain

He told viewers: "I'm desperately trying to hold this together, we've got three hours. It's lovely to be here for the last time. And we've got a busy show to get through as well."

Later on in the show, Susanna, Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins came onto the set to bid farewell and watch a segment of his best bits from over the years. At the end of the show, Ben teared up as he delivered his final sign-off.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben said goodbye to Good Morning Britain

"The alarm going off has never been anything I've enjoyed but what I have known is as soon as I get in here, I'll be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, challenging, chaotic, fabulous people that make me better at what I do," he said.

"It's not lost on me that I wouldn't be able to do it if you lot weren't amazing and been fabulous friends and brilliant colleagues."