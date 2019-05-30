Richard Madeley reveals terrifying moment wife Judy Finnigan almost died after vomiting a litre of blood Judy was rushed to hospital

Richard Madeley has revealed his wife Judy Finnigan almost died after vomiting a litre of blood. The broadcaster recalled the terrifying moment Judy was rushed to hospital last year as he discussed his decision to give up alcohol in November, which he admitted was a direct result of Judy's health scare, and now she too has quit drinking.

What a terrifying experience

Speaking about the day he almost lost his wife of 32 years on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Richard said: "She’d been taking Ibuprofen for sore knees and she had no clue that taking them on an empty stomach could seriously affect the stomach lining. I dialled 999 and the ambulance arrived in about four minutes. They had her on a drip and got her to the Royal Free in Hampstead and she had two blood transfusions."

Judy, 71, underwent emergency surgery to remove four ulcers above her stomach lining including one in an artery, which was believed to be the cause of her excessive bleeding. Richard admitted that it was "touch and go" and that if he had waited too long to call an ambulance, Judy would have more than likely bled out.

Richard and Judy have been married 32 years

He added: "While she was coming round from that, the surgeon said, 'She’s going to be fine. Did you call the ambulance immediately?' I said, 'Yes' and he said, 'Good, because if you’d waited another 20 minutes she probably would have bled out.' Half an hour tops and she would have died." Richard and Judy have been married since 1986 after meeting while working on Granada TV. They share two children, Jack, 33, and Chloe, 31.

