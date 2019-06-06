Former Strictly and Blue star Simon Webbe opens up about bankruptcy struggle Now he’s trying to educate others about money issues

Simon Webbe has opened up about his financial struggles, confessing he spent as much as £40,000 a week at the height of his fame. The Blue singer said his poor financial choices were because he was "too young and too busy doing what he loved to care", but he has now learned to be more responsible with his money after filing for bankruptcy in 2013.

Speaking to Adam Deering, CEO of financial aid and personal debt specialists Hanover Insolvency – as first reported by The Mirror, Simon said he didn’t even realise what he was doing at the time. "I was too young and too busy to actually care and understand. I was doing what I love doing, getting on the stage every day," he explained. "Forty grand a week was coming in. I was glad for that to continue and I thought it would last forever so losing a bit here and there was nothing. That was my attitude."

Simon Webbe said he was spending as much as £40k a week at the height of his fame

Simon also shared his advice for anyone who is having financial difficulties. "My advice to people who have hit rock bottom is the only way is up. And the first thing you do is talk about it. Start with your parents or a family member because they can only have wise words to tell you. From there you can start building yourself up."

Life has turned around significantly for Simon since the early days of his career, and in August he married his partner Ayshen Kemal in a stunning ceremony at the five-star Corinthia Hotel London, joined by his Blue bandmates – Lee Ryan, Duncan James, and Antony Costa.

Simon competed on Strictly in 2014

"This is the best day of my life – and Ayshen looks more beautiful than I've ever seen her before," Simon told HELLO! just moments after the ceremony, as he and his lifestyle blogger bride, who is also a PA in the City, posed for the first time as husband and wife. "I'm so happy," said Ayshen, 37. "I can't believe we’re married. I don't think I'll ever get tired of calling him my husband."

