Christine Lampard wows in sequins as she parties with Piers Morgan hours after phone hacking court case

Christine Lampard looked as gorgeous as ever as she attended Piers Morgan's Christmas party on Friday – which he hosted just hours after his phone hacking court case concluded.
Christine, 44, looked so festive in a collared burgundy dress adourned with sparkling embellishments. The presenter wore her hair in her signature sleek style, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip.
The Loose Women panellist posed alongside Good Morning Britain stars Laura Tobin and Charlotte Hawkins, who dazzled in a gold sequin dress. Other famous faces that attended the festive get-together included Richard Madeley and Bruno Tonioli.
Charlotte took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the Christmas bash, with the caption: "With these two sisters - how are Christine Lampard and Laura Tobin not actually related?! What an evening catching up with everyone at Piers Morgan's Christmas party."
Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one follower writing: "Stunning ladies! Cheers [beer emoji]. While another added: "Looks like a great night!"
"Absolutely fabulous! Lovely picture," a third chimed in.
Piers, 58, has been hitting the headlines in recent days after Prince Harry was awarded £140,600 after bringing a High Court phone hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.
The broadcaster hosted his annual Christmas party just hours after he made a statement outside his front door that denied he had ever "hacked a phone or told anyone else to hack a phone".
Piers took to Instagram to share a video of his statement, with the caption: "My statement re Prince Harry/ Daily Mirror judgement.
In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Fancourt concluded there was "extensive" phone hacking generally by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) from 2006 to 2011, "even to some extent" during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards.
The judge also ruled that Prince Harry's phone was probably hacked "to a modest extent" by the publisher.