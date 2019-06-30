Kimberley Walsh reveals excitement for her West End comeback The singer chatted to HELLO! at the Star Women Awards

Kimberley Walsh has shared her excitement as she prepares to tread the boards in Big the Musical this autumn. The Girls Aloud singer chatted to HELLO! at our Star Women Awards this week, where she was joined by her number one fan, her mum Diane. "She's like a fan girl, she'll be coming to a hundred shows," said Kimberley. "As many as I can usually, I can't wait!" said Diane.

Kimberley, who has previously played Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical, added: "I open at the beginning of September so I'm just about to start rehearsing, but I am really excited to be back on stage."

Video: Kimberley Walsh and mum Diane talk about kindness

The mother-of-two attended our Star Women Awards on Tuesday alongside other famous faces including Sarah, Duchess of York, Spice Girls singer Mel B, Loose Women's Saira Khan and Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews. The awards celebrated the power of women, and all stars were quizzed on what kindness meant to them by interviewer Gaby Roslin. Turning to her mum, Kimberley said: "I do actually think that you really brought us up to just be kind and to just always, you know, give people the kindness that they give you. And I think I've tried to take that on."

HELLO! editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon hosted the awards alongside broadcaster and presenter Kate Silverton. The pair served on the awards judging panel alongside Saira, Vogue, Rochelle Humes and Hibo Wardere of charity SafeHands for Mothers. The panel had the tough decision of shortlisting potential winners for the Star Mum and Hello to Kindness awards, before the vote was opened to the public.

Diane and Kimberley attended the Star Women Awards this week

Faye Savory won the Hello to Kindness prize, which was voted for by HELLO! readers in an online poll. Faye was chosen for her work setting up business BearHug gift boxes, which are designed to deliver all the comfort of a hug when you can't be there in person. The HELLO! Star mum prize was given to Eula Valentine, in honour of founding The Merton Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia Group (MSCTG).

The Duchess of York received the Inspiration of the Year award for her incredible charity work including being founder patron of Street Child, while Mel B, fresh from her comeback Spice World tour, bravely opened up about her personal struggles as she accepted the Campaigner of the Year award for her work helping survivors of domestic abuse.

Full coverage of the Star Women awards and videos of the incredible winners will be online later this week and in next week's edition of HELLO! magazine.

