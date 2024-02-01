Vernon Kay poses with rarely-seen daughter Phoebe, 19, at star-studded BAFTA party

Vernon Kay was every inch the doting dad as he chaperoned his eldest daughter Phoebe at the annual EE Rising Star Party, hosted by Vanity Fair, on Wednesday night.

The father-and-daughter duo were among the many stars who gathered in the Pavyllon at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane for a special evening of recognition and celebration.

© Getty Vernon Kay and his daughter Phoebe attended the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party on Wednesday

Posing on the carpet together, both Vernon and Phoebe happily smiled for the cameras. The Radio 2 presenter, 49, looked handsome in a dark velvet blazer and black trousers, while his glamorous daughter Phoebe, 19, stunned in a strappy silver midi dress and embellished stilettos.

A source told HELLO!: "It was sweet to see Vernon keep a watchful eye over his daughter. They seemed happy as they mingled with fellow guests. They spent the night chatting with new dad Joel Dommett and a glowing Emily Attack as well as Matt and Emma Willis. At one point, Matt even took pictures of the pair in front of the iconic BAFTA statue."

Other stars at the exclusive bash included Vick Hope, Oti Mabuse, Aisling Bea, Katherine Ryan, Kaya Scodelario and The Crown star Ed McVey.

© Getty The pair were seen enjoying the party and taking photos

As well as Phoebe, the former I'm A Celebrity contestant is a proud dad to 14-year-old Amber – both of whom he shares with wife Tess Daly.

In the past, Vernon has spoken about how he and his wife are raising their two daughters to be more independent. In 2022, he told MailOnline: "We let them be independent when it comes to their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development.

"Sometimes I think that the old silver spoon and life on a plate in front of them… I think that's quite contradictory to how you want them to be. Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that's a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that's really important."

More recently, Vernon celebrated a major milestone when Phoebe turned 19 back in October. Posting an adorable throwback snap from a previous Christmas with the girls, he captioned it: "Happy 19th Phoebe!!! Enjoy…So proud of everything you've achieved so far in life. Can't wait for the next big step…(and of course another dance at the rave!)"

As Phoebe's gotten older, she's already begun making more public appearances alongside her famous parents, including the premiere of John Wick 4 in March 2023. Vernon has previously shared that he taught Phoebe to drive, and he also took her on a whirlwind trip to Ibiza and celebrated the end of her A Levels.