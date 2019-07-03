Charlotte Hawkins makes heartbreaking confession about her late dad Frank Frank passed away in 2015

Charlotte Hawkins has made a heartbreaking confession about her late father Frank, who passed away in 2015 from Motor Neurone Disease. The Good Morning Britain star revealed that her dad died just one month before her longed-for daughter Ella Rose, four, was born – however, she is forever "thankful" that he got to find out she was expecting her daughter before his "horrific" death.

Speaking on Wednesday's Lorraine, the 44-year-old said: "He died a month before Ella Rose was born, I've got to be thankful that I was able to tell him I was pregnant at last." But despite Frank and Ella Rose never having the chance to meet, harlotte admitted he is still a huge part of her daughter's life. She added: "She knows all about Granddad Frank, when we go on holiday she waves to him out of the plane, she thinks he lives in the sky because he's in heaven. He's living on through her."

Charlotte appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday

MORE: Fans are going wild for Lorraine Kelly's TWO bargain ASOS dresses

Frank passed away at the age of 78 after three years battling the terminal illness, which causes the deterioration of neurons which affect the brain and the spinal cord. Charlotte now campaigns to raise awareness of the condition and is a patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, whose new campaign aims to make their support funds easier to access.

Charlotte's lovely family

MORE: Lorraine Kelly just wore the Marks & Spencer skirt EVERYONE is talking about

Speaking of her late dad, Charlotte added: "He's with me every day. I miss him so much every day. For us it was a horrific thing to go through, as a family to live with Motor Neurone Disease and die of it. I passionately believe that a cure for this will be found. It's not as rare as we think, I want to make sure that people who do suffer from this disease have the dignity of life. Some of them face huge difficulties getting access to the money they need to support their families."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.