Fans are going wild for Lorraine Kelly's TWO bargain ASOS dresses Both gorgeous!

Lorraine Kelly has been totally wowing her loyal Lorraine viewers with her high-street outfits lately, and it looks like she's having a bit of a love affair with online retailer ASOS! The presenter looked totally gorgeous in a pink broderie-anglaise number from the brand on Tuesday, and on Wednesday's show she opted for a green floral pencil dress from the ASOS Design range, too. Both come in at under £50 - at £45 and £38 respectively - and we can see why fans are so in love with the looks!

Lorraine has worn two gorgeous ASOS dresses this week

After she posted an Instagram snap of Tuesdays outfits, Lorraine's followers were quick to flood her with compliments. "The dress is so pretty Lorraine you look beautiful," one wrote, while another tried to track down the outfit, writing: "Can't find it!"

Going somewhere fancy? 11 occasion wear outfit ideas from ASOS

Never fear, we've spotted it. The girly puff-sleeve frock is actually from the brand's petite section, and is sadly sold out in a couple of sizes already. Lorraine's green floral number is also whizzing off the shelves, having also sold out in sizes 8, 10 and 14. Better hurry…

ASOS 'midi tea dress', £39 (available here), and 'petite broderie maxi dress', £45 (available here)

Wondering about Lorraine's glam squad? The presenter relies on close friend Helen Hand for hair and makeup and fashion stylist Bronagh Webster to get her ready in the morning. Helen recently old HELLO! that the star is feeling more confident in her own skin than ever, telling us: "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin."

Gorgeous in green!

She added: "I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference - and just being happy!"

Lorraine Kelly just wore the Marks & Spencer skirt EVERYONE is talking about

The star is clearly loving wearing affordable clothing more than ever - she's also hosted her show wearing outfits from Asda, Next and Marks & Spencer recently. Never change, Lorraine!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.