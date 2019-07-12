Strictly's Shirley Ballas makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Daniel Taylor The Strictly head judge looked like she was on cloud nine!

Shirley Ballas made a stunning arrival as she attended the Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat press night with her boyfriend, Daniel Taylor, on Thursday evening. Their joint appearance marked the couple's red-carpet debut - and they looked fabulous together! The Strictly Come Dancing judge turned heads in a chic pink suit, while her new man worked a tailored navy suit with a white poloshirt. Shirley, 58, has been dating actor Daniel since the end of last year after meeting on the set of their panto of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Shirley Ballas made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Daniel Taylor on Thursday

The TV star, who has been married twice before, recently admitted she is the happiest she's ever been. "It's hard to find somebody who's compatible with you," she told the Mirror in May. "I feel like I've come full circle and I've found somebody. It's great to have found him after being single for so long." The couple bonded over the Christmas period after starring in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire. "When we did our first job together he was like 'Shirley who?' He'd never watched Strictly, knew nothing about me. It's been a warm experience," said the TV judge, revealing that her family approve of him.

Exclusive: Shirley Ballas talks Strictly Come Dancing, dating and fellow judges

"The whole family and my friends love him," she continued. "He has the same profession as my son, Mark. They're both actors. All I can say now is if this is what happiness is I've never experienced it." Shirley shares her 33-year-old son Mark, a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars, with her ex-husband Corky Ballas. The pair were married for over 20 years. Before then, Shirley was married to her dance partner Sammy Stopford.

READ: Strictly's Joanne Clifton opens up about eating disorder in candid post

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.