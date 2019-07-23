Princess Eugenie has shown an interest in Coronation Street – find out why Will she be tuning in?

Princess Eugenie may be tuning into Coronation Street soon after an upcoming storyline is due to tackle a cause close to her heart. According to Corrie actress Ruxandra Porojnicu – who plays nail bar employee Alina Read – the royal hinted she would watch the ITV soap when she spoke to Ruxandra about her modern slavery and human trafficking plot. Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday, the actress said: "She was asking me about the storyline and how I was finding it. She asked 'When is it going to be on TV?' and I thought 'Oh is she going to watch it?'" Eugenie founded the Anti-Slavery Collective last year and has long advocated to abolish modern day slavery.

Ruxandra will tackle an anti-slavery storyline

Asking about her meeting with Eugenie, Christine Lampard – who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly while she is on summer holiday – asked Ruxandra: "You met with Princess Eugenie, who wished you well with this storyline as well, she does an awful lot of work in this field." The actress admitted she was nervous about the meeting, but added: "She was so lovely, I was a bit overwhelmed, like I was meeting Princess Eugenie. She was really nice."

The pair are believed to have met at last week at an engagement in support of combatting modern slavery. Eugenie paid a visit to Westminster Abbey last Thursday, where she was joined by US Ambassador-at-Large for Combating Trafficking in Persons, John Cotton Richmond. During the visit, the Princess was given a tour of Westminster Abbey. She also stopped to view a statue of politician and philanthropist William Wilberforce, who famously fought for the abolition of the slave trade.

Princess Eugenie attended Westminster Abbey last week

Eugenie is passionate about ending modern slavery, so much so that she and her best friend Julia de Boinville set up The Anti-Slavery Collective. Their mission is to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic.

