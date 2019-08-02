Jada Pinkett Smith reveals why she wants Meghan Markle to call her We're definitely hoping Meghan does!

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she's waiting for a call from Meghan Markle, and when she gets it she will be delighted to host the royal on her Red Table Talk show.

The American actress and wife of Will Smith met fans of her hit Facebook Watch show on Thursday evening at London's Ham Yard Hotel as she talked about her favourite moments in the show's past year. Opening up about some of the high and lowlights of her hit social media video series so far, the mum of two admitted she was keen to bring the format to London.

And who would be her dream British guest? Meghan Markle would certainly be up there! "I can think I'd love to have Meghan Markle, but that's not how the table works," Jada explained. "The table's for everybody but it's about timing and it's about when somebody's ready to tell a story."

Jada looked stunning in yellow at London's Ham Yard Hotel

While in the UK the glamorous star revealed she has connected with a polyamorous throuple who her daughter Willow follows on Instagram, in order to feature them on a future show. "Willow was was very interested in polyamorous coupling so we could reach out to the throuple because they're just living their lives. I can't think of a story about Meghan Markle then call her," Jada laughed. "Meghan's got to call me! At some point, right. When there's a story she wants to share."

During the hour-long Q&A session the 47-year-old also revealed the challenges she faced understanding her children's struggles as they grew up. Having lived a humble childhood with a mother who suffered from a heroin addiction, she found it difficult to empathise with the issues her own kids were dealing with, as their privileged lives were so different to the life she led as a child.

"I could relate more to some of my nieces, my cousin's children because they grew up like I have," she admitted. "A lot of the times I can't relate to the problems that Jaden and Willow and Trey have, I just can't relate, I just don't understand because my parents weren't famous. I'm like, 'If I had what you have at your age....listen!'"

Jada added that her children are very strong willed - and while that can be great, it definitely brings challenges. "These kids have no problem challenging you, and they've been like that since day one, but they get it honestly, because that's how I was and that's how I am," she said. "So had to learn to respect their individuality very early, and remove my ego from my parenting. I only get fierce with my kids when I feel they are in physical danger. That's when I do not play. Everything else there's a large play areas. There are boundaries but you want you cut your hair off go ahead. If you can walk down the street bald-headed at 9, or wear a dress to the Met Ball? You want to talk about self development? That creates a senes of self at a very early age. So when Willow wanted to shave her head at 9 did it make me happy? It didn't. But I knew she was going to get something out of that."

The next series of Red Table Talk will air on Facebook Watch in September.