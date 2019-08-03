Paul Hollywood, 53, splits from girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24 - details The couple had been together for two years

Paul Hollywood has ended his two-year romance with girlfriend, Summer Monteys-Fullam, after she refused to sign a legal agreement which prevented her from discussing their relationship. Tom Amlot, a solicitor for the Great British Bake Off judge, 53, confirmed that the couple are no more after he asked the former barmaid, 24, to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Summer and Paul were together for two years

"I asked Summer to sign an NDA as is standard practice in order to protect Paul's family and their private lives," Tom said in a statement to PA. "Summer insisted that she had no intention of selling any stories to the press and declined. I think that her refusal to discuss or sign it caused concern, understandably, so it's not entirely surprising that they have gone their separate ways." According to reports, Summer, who Paul met at his local pub in the summer of 2017, has already moved her belongings, including her dogs, back into her mum's house in Ickham, Kent.

Paul and ex-wife Alexandra

It was just last month that Paul and his estranged wife Alexandra were granted a decree nisi at the Central Family Court in London. District Judge Robert Duddridge granted the 'quickie divorce' in a ten-second hearing; neither Paul nor Alexandra, 55, were present. The decree nisi is the first step towards legally ending a marriage. A divorce petitioner then has to wait six weeks and one day after the decree nisi is granted to apply for a decree absolute – the final dissolution of the marriage.

