Gemma Atkinson reflects on how Strictly's Gorka Marquez annoyed her

Gemma Atkinson has reminisced on the time Gorka Marquez, her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend and father of her daughter Mia, really, truly annoyed her. The new mum reposted a video that Gorka had shared on Instagram Stories, which showed the dancer scaring the living daylights out of his girlfriend last year.

Gorka crept up on Gemma as she relaxed on a sun lounger and shouted "Gemma!" in her face, prompting the 34-year-old to jump up and hold her hands to her chest. Visibly annoyed, the former Hollyoaks star turned away from the camera. The old footage was taken last summer, with Gorka captioning it "A year today" alongside a string of laughing, crying emojis. Gemma revealed: "I genuinely went in a mood for a good hour after this."

The soap star has been very candid about her motherhood journey, keeping fans updated with photos of her beautiful baby Mia. Gemma and Gorka posted the first photo of their daughter when she was two weeks old, revealing that they had wanted their friends and family to meet Mia in person first before sharing anything with the public.

And while Gemma has been lapping up motherhood, there's one thing that has been annoying her! Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, the star explained that she gets irritated when people come to visit and tell her that Mia looks just like Gorka. "Everyone who comes to see us says 'Oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying 'she's stunning' and then 'isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go 'yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him!'" said Gemma.

The actress also told Hits Radio that she immediately bonded with her baby. "It's crazy," she said. "Everyone said to me you'll not love anything more than this child and I kept saying all along that if she's allergic to dogs she'll have to live with my mum. As soon as I saw her it just changed."

