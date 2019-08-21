Pink was locked out of her hotel room and dealt with it in the best way possible All hail Pink!

What does Pink do when she gets locked out of her hotel room? She pours herself a glass of vino and sprawls out on the floor! We'll definitely be taking a leaf out of the superstar's book. The doting mum sold out arenas throughout Europe over the summer, and her epic 157-date tour has finally come to a close. We can imagine Pink couldn't wait to curl up in bed in her fancy hotel room and catch up on some well-deserved sleep. But fate had other plans for Pink, who was left stranded in a hotel corridor after discovering that the key to her room didn't work. How annoying.

In what might be the most relatable Instagram post of all time, the Trouble singer uploaded a photograph of herself decked out in a fetching red boiler suit as she rolled around in frustration on the corridor floor.

Pink is the icon we all deserve

Needless to say, fans were absolutely delighted with the snap and flocked to the comment section of her photograph to commend the record-breaking singer for her reaction. One Instagram user wrote: "Love how you're still holding the wine glass!" and another added: "Just when my admiration and love for you couldn't get any higher!"

The star performing her amazing aerial acrobats

One follower even drew comparisons between Pink's mishap and the lyrics of her 2001 smash hit "Just Like a Pill", writing: "I'm lying here, on the floor, where you left me…" Good spot! Even Dan Smith, the lead singer of British band Bastille couldn't resist hilariously commenting: "This is a metaphor for my life," we second that, Dan!

Hopefully it wasn't too long until someone let Pink into her room, anyone who has seen her performing those jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics will know that she's in dire need of a day in bed with nothing but a dressing gown and some yummy room service!

