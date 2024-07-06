P!nk returns to the stage with incredible performance after upsetting health news

Pink is back – and better than ever.

"I’m back COPENHAGEN and we are going to shake our JUICY BOOTIES together tonight!" Pink shared with fans on Saturday July 6, 2024, ahead of her return to the stage. The caption was posted alongside a carousel of pictures, including one of P!nk in a cheek-baring leotard and diamante jacket.

© Instagram P!nk shared this picture with fans confiming her return

Pink was forced to cancel her concert on July 3 in Bern, Switzerland due to unforeseen health concerns. However, a video of Pink using what appeared to be a steam inhaler revealed that she may have been battling throat issues.

She captioned the Story: "Let's do this Copenhagen,' and "Ready to kick some ass!"

Pink devastated fans on Wednesday July 3 when she took to social media and revealed that she was canceling the show.

© Instagram P!nk is pictured using a steam inhaler

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday. I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow," she wrote on Instagram.

"I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded; please visit @takk_ab_entertainment for more information. Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon."

© Getty Images P!nk performs as part of her Summer Carnival Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in UK

Pink has been traveling globally with her Summer Carnival tour, and will continue throughout Europe before closing out in Miami on November 23, 2024 after nearly 100 shows.

The tour, Pink's eighth concert tour over her 20+ year career, began on June 7 2023 and has also featured appearances from her daughter, 13-year-old Willow, who would walk on stage to join her mother for a cover of "Cover Me in Sunshine".

© Kevin Mazur Willow has joined mom Pink on her Summer Carnival tour

However, Willow enjoyed her final show in Glasgow, Scotland in June, with Pink – Alecia Beth Moore – sharing that Willow was set to pursue her own dreams of becoming a theater performer.

She marked the moment with an emotional video of the pair, and wrote alongside it: "I promised I wouldn't cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn't hyperventilate through our hug. It's wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I'm beyond proud. We all are. I'm gonna miss you so much."