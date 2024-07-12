Pink rocks major transformation that is worlds away from her stage show

Pink no more! The award-winning pop star has been pictured at Wimbledon in London, England in a very sophisticated look, a far cry from her usual rock get-up.

The mom-of-two took a break from her ongoing world tour to enjoy the tennis tournament, where she nailed the dress code with a zip-up collared midi dress, paired with a white black belt.

© Neil Mockford Pink attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Her hair was styled in her usual quiff, dyed white, but it appeared the Pink we know and love was still in there, however, as she wore pointed stiletto biker boots under the dress.

Pink has been traveling globally with her Summer Carnival tour, and will continue throughout Europe before closing out in Miami on November 23, 2024 after nearly 100 shows.

The tour, Pink's eighth concert tour over her 20+ year career, began on June 7 2023 and has also featured appearances from her daughter, 13-year-old Willow, who would join her mom on stage for a cover of "Cover Me in Sunshine".

© Stuart C. Wilson Pink and Martina Navratilova posed together

However, Willow enjoyed her final show in Glasgow, Scotland in June, with Pink – Alecia Beth Moore – sharing that Willow was set to pursue her own dreams of becoming a theater performer.

Pink's return to London comes weeks after she performed for two nights at Tottenham Hotspurs stadium in London on June 15.

Zara Tindall and husband Mike were in attendance, with Mike Mike sharing a snap of the crowds on the grounds waiting for the singer to arrive on stage and another of Pink performing, captioning the Story: "What a legend!"

© Stuart C. Wilson Pink meets Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

She then went on to mainland Europe but left fans devastated when she was forced to cancel her July 3 show in Bern, Switzerland due to unforeseen health concerns. A video of Pink using what appeared to be a steam inhaler later revealed that she may have been battling throat issues.

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday. I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow," she wrote on Instagram.

"I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded; please visit @takk_ab_entertainment for more information. Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon."