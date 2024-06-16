5 of the most unforgettable moments from Pink's London tour gig

She is known for her soaring performances and feel-good music. And Pink certainly did not disappoint as she got the party started on the first London date of the current leg of her Summer Carnival tour.

© Getty Pink's Summer Carnival is a riot of colour

With the great British summertime in full swing, and me dodging showers on my way to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it's safe to say I didn't feel in the most summery of moods. But, boy, did that change when the So What singer made her dramatic entrance and the stage flooded with light up flamingos, giant beach balls and even neon pink shopping trolleys.

As a first time Pink concert-goer, I was blown away by the spectacle. Let me take you through five incredible moments of the evening that I will never forget...

Pink knows how to make an entrance

© Getty Pink made quite the entrance for her London Summer Carnival concert

If anyone knows how to make an entrance, it's Pink. She's become known for her incredible aerial stunts and acrobatic prowess - and she definitely put those to good use on the night.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, brought the energy from the very first moment when she dramatically fell from the sky and proceeded to bounce and flip suspended in mid air accompanied by the strains of Get The Party Started. We were left in no doubt that we were in for a party as excitement reached fever pitch in the packed-out stadium .

Putting on a show fit for royalty

It's no surprise that Pink's fan base spreads far and wide, with many fellow celebrities including Hugh Jackman and Kelly Clarkson among those who have sung her praises.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson is a famous fan of Pink's

But last night's show was extra special as it got the royal stamp of approval; Mike and Zara Tindall were among the crowd. The King's niece and her former rugby star husband were spotted enjoying the concert from a hospitality suite - and the royal couple even took to social media to document their date night. "@pink LET'S BE HAVING IT!!!!" wrote Mike in one Instagram Story, before adding: "What a Legend" later on.

Pink brings out her daughter Willow to sing Cover Me In Sunshine

© Getty The Who Knew singer shares Willow, 13, and Jameson, 7, with husband Carey Hart

The setlist was a celebration of Pink's biggest hits, from Try and Who Knew to Just Like a Pill and Just Give Me A Reason, as well as tracks from her most recent album Trustfall. But without doubt, the most goosebump-inducing song of the night was Cover Me In Sunshine, for which Pink was joined by her 13-year-old daughter, Willow.

The teenager, sporting a colourful shirt and a super-cool buzzcut, got one of the biggest cheers of the night as she bravely walked out onto the stage to sing a verse of the 2021 hit, on which her voice features. Pink, who also shares seven-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, was every inch the proud mum. Letting her daughter have her moment in the spotlight, the mum of two looked moved as she stood with her hand on her heart, watching as Willow raised the roof with her beautifully-sung solo.

Pink shares some candid confessions

Having never been to a Pink concert before, I was pleasantly surprised by the level of connection the star builds between herself and her fans. She emitted a real, genuine warmth as she thanked those who had showered her with gifts including a towel printed with a couple's faces (which she sweetly told them she'd keep forever).

© Getty Pink did not disappoint with her acrobatic prowess

At one point during the show, a fan threw a piece of paper for Pink to sign, to be made into a tattoo to celebrate their 20th birthday.

Impressed by the idea, Pink joked around, suggesting where on the body would be best for the tattoo to go, before admitting she was 12 when she got her first tattoo.

At another moment, she also discussed the songs she wishes she had written, naming Fleetwood Mac's Landslide, Whitney Houston hit The Greatest Love Of All and, hilariously, the ever-catchy kids' favourite, Baby Shark.

© Getty Pink is known for her jaw-dropping aerial stunts

Pink provided a relatable moment for parents

Another funny moment came when Pink provided the most relatable of moments for any parents in the crowd. Giving out some candy to her fans in between songs, she playfully reflected on motherhood.

"If you have children, you might understand that you don't get candy anymore," she said, prompting laughter from the crowd.

"Like, you might get the candy, but it never actually ends up in your mouth… just like you don't pee alone or shower alone or sleep alone - you're never alone. They find you in closets!"

Pink's London setlist in full

Get the Party Started

Raise Your Glass

Who Knew

Just Like a Pill

What About Us

Turbulence

Family Portrait

Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

Just Give Me a Reason

F**kin' Perfect

Just Like Fire / Heartbreaker

Please Don't Leave Me (Acoustic)

Cover Me in Sunshine (with Willow)

Don't Let Me Get Me (Acoustic)

When I Get There (Acoustic)

I Am Here

What's Up (4 Non Blondes cover)

Try

TRUSTFALL

Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

Never Gonna Not Dance Again

So What

Pink continues her Summer Carnival UK tour dates in June.