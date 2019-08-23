John Torode's This Morning segment was ruined when a helicopter landed on his cooking set Unbelievable stuff!

This Morning viewers were left in fits of giggles on Friday after a helicopter landing interrupted chef John Torode's cooking segment on the show – far from smooth sailing! The chef was rustling up a scrumptious crab linguine live from Chesil Beach in Dorset, and happened to be cooking next to a helicopter pad. It wasn't until a helicopter actually started lowering itself beside him that hosts Davina McCall and Rochelle Humes asked John about the approaching aircraft, which is when he revealed that he was in fact directly next to the helicopter's landing pad. Whoops!

As the helicopter roared overhead, John's ingredients started blowing away, and back in the studio Davina and Rochelle couldn't contain their laughter, with Davina adding: "You can't make this up."

INCREDIBLE SCENES 😂 Of all the beaches in all the world...@JohnTorode1 you're a legend. pic.twitter.com/Oq6p3cRzff — This Morning (@thismorning) August 23, 2019

The hilarious moment was shared on This Morning's Twitter

Fans rushed to Twitter to discuss the hilarious moment. One tweeted: "OMG that was the best thing I've ever seen on live TV! John Torode doing a cooking segment and a helicopter comes and blows everything away! I'm in tears!" Another delighted viewer said: "TV gold watching the helicopter interrupt John Torode's crab linguine on This Morning. Well done for continuing!"

John and Lisa have been living it up somewhere exotic

We have to take our hats off to John, who carried on like a true professional even after his ingredients got blown all over him, and even managed to finish off the dish – what a trooper!

John's back at work after holidaying with fiancée Lisa Faulkner. The pair set sail on a beautiful looking sailing trip amidst their wedding planning and shared a series of vacation snaps on social media. Lisa and John got engaged on Christmas Day last year, and Lisa recently told HELLO! that she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other." We wonder if Lisa caught the segment as it unfolded, she must have been proud of how well John kept his cool!

