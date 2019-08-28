Ed Sheeran has announced that he's quitting music for the time being *Sobs*

Ed Sheeran has announced that he's going to be taking an 18-month break from music. On Wednesday, The Sun reported that at his final gig in Ipswich, Ed told the crowd: "As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months. We’ve played all around the world. Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America — it’s been a wild one.

"I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever. It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour."

Ed on his final night of tour

In July the superstar confirmed that he'd wed his childhood sweetheart, girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. Ed revealed the news after sending fans into a frenzy by using the word "wife" to refer to Cherry in the lyrics of his song Remember the Name, a track from his latest album No 6 Collections Project.

Ed and wife Cherry

The 28-year-old is also finalising plans on his "mini village" in Suffolk. He's bought out his neighbours so that he can add more room to the estate, and it already features a gym, pool, wildlife pond and four separate homes. It will probably take him 18 months just to clean the place!

Whether or not Ed will still be recording music during his hiatus is unclear, HELLO! has reached out to his representative for comment.

