Ellie Goulding reveals all about fiancé Caspar Jopling's surprise proposal He popped the question earlier than planned

Ellie Goulding has opened up about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Caspar Jopling, revealing they will tie the knot in 2019. The Love Me Like You Do singer announced her engagement to her partner in August 2018 and says that his proposal came as a surprise – even to him!

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, she said: "I think he proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to. I think he got a bit over excited and proposed the week before he was planning."

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling will marry this year

The proposal took place while the couple were enjoying a low-key night in. Ellie said of the special moment: "We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. I think it was quite an easy one. Probably 400 (pieces). Anyway I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason." However, Ellie asked her boyfriend to propose for a second time after he didn’t get down on one knee.

The couple are now planning their wedding, while Ellie has enlisted her best friend to organise the hen party. "My best friend has planned a hen do. No idea what it’s going to be. Hoping for a stripper, why not? Female or male, I’m easy. I’ve no idea what’s happening so I just hope we’re not life drawing," she said.

Ellie and Caspar announced their engagement with a traditional notice in The Times, with an advertisement that read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands." The couple were first linked in April 2017.

