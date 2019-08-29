Ellie Goulding's pre-wedding facial revealed - and her skin looks flawless Get the 'Goulding' glow...

We love any wedding, let alone a celebrity wedding! Ellie Goulding and her fiancé Caspar Jopling are reportedly set to tie the knot on Saturday 31 August and we are beyond excited to see pictures of the big day. Every bride knows that the lead up to the nuptials is a huge deal and beauty prep especially should be taken very seriously. From a good spray tan to getting your beauty sleep, all is very important. Ellie, 32, knows this, and was seen leaving Facial Fitness Studio FaceGym with her groom for a pre-wedding facial workout, sharing her flawless skin on Instagram afterwards.

Ellie will marry Caspar Jopling on 31 August

Ellie has been a long-time fan of FaceGym, which uses vigorous knuckling movements and high energy whipping strokes to stimulate blood circulation, collagen production and cell renewal to lift, tone and tighten the face, creating an incredible base for makeup.

Ellie's skin looked incredible after her facial

The Love Me Like You Do singer had the 'Party Face' treatment - which combines sculpting with at cocktail of vitamin shots, peptides and acids blasted onto the skin, which gives a true deep clean. It also includes two vitamin shots for added vitality. The results give a contoured look and majorly glowing skin - ideal for any bride-to-be. This treatment costs £130 for 50 minutes, but other facials the brand offers start at £50. Not a bad price to pay for that Goulding Glow...

Blonde beauty Ellie isn't the only fan of facial workouts - the Duchess of Sussex has praised the technique in the past. In an interview with Birchbox back in 2014, Meghan explained she had had these exercise-based facials with UK-based aesthetician Nicola Joss. "I swear it works," she said at the time. "On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted. There's a reason (Nicola) is in high demand around awards season when every actress wants to look A-plus." OK, we're sold...

