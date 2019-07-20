Are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie set to attend Ellie Goulding's wedding? The royals are close pals with Ellie

Ellie Goulding is reportedly set to marry her fiancé Caspar Jopling this summer, and royal fans may well see Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in their wedding guest attire! According to The Sun, the sisters - who are known to be close pals with the singer - will attend the Yorkshire nuptials alongside their mother Sarah, Duchess of York. It's thought the bride and groom's special day is set for August, and the couple will celebrate with a church ceremony and festival-themed celebration.

Pals Eugenie and Ellie with their partners Jack Brooksbank and Caspar Jopling

Ellie has maintained close relationships with members of the royal family for years, and has even reportedly invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to her special day - of course, she performed at the couple's royal wedding back in 2011. The Love Me Like You Do singer was also a guest at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018 - and the royal even paid a public tribute to her on her Instagram page in December.

Strictly's AJ Pritchard shares first loved-up photo with new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen – see it here

"Proud of @elliegoulding for all the work she does to raise money for @streetsofl," the Princess wrote, referring to Ellie’s work for Streets of London, a charity fighting homelessness in London. "Link in my bio for more information on this fantastic charity," she added. In a second image, she shared a picture of flyer for one of Ellie's charity concerts.

Eugenie recently paid a sweet tribute to Ellie

Caspar and Ellie announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018, with a notice that read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands." The couple were first linked in April 2017.

How to get celebrity-inspired wedding flowers on a budget

Speaking of the happy surprise in May, Ellie said on The Jonathan Ross Show: "I think he proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to. I think he got a bit over excited and proposed the week before he was planning."

She said of the sweet moment: "We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. I think it was quite an easy one. Probably 400 (pieces). Anyway I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason." Ellie did later reveal, however, that she asked Caspar to propose for a second time after he didn’t get down on one knee!