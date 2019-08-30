Catherine Zeta-Jones left unimpressed after son Dylan takes part in dangerous sport Someone's in trouble!

Catherine Zeta-Jones was in for a shock after she found out her son Dylan went skydiving without her knowledge. Taking to his Instagram page this week, the 19-year-old shared a video of himself showing the moment he took a leap out of a plane. "Don't tell mum," he cheekily wrote in the caption. However, Hollywood star Catherine was quick to comment, saying: "Mum just found out," alongside a series of unimpressed emojis.

Dylan's dad, Michael Douglas, took light of the situation as he shared the same video on his own account, writing: "No I wasn't the cameraman!" Fans rushed to post comments underneath, applauding Dylan's "bravery". One follower remarked: "Wow. My palms sweat just watching. Scary. Beautiful. Brave." Another stated: "Makes me dizzy just to watch this video - brave young man!" A third post read: "Michael have you ever jumped out of a plane like this? That's one brave son you've got!"

The post comes a month after Michael and Dylan supported Catherine at her home in Wales, where she was awarded the Honorary Freedom of the City and County of Swansea. After the ceremony, the mother-of-two told onlookers: "It's wonderful to be home, with the sun out, having this award… it doesn't get better than this." She continued: "There's something very rooting to me to come home to Swansea, and be a part and be in touch with where I come from.

"I feel very honoured to be recognised by the people who supported me from the very beginning and continue to support me," she added. The actor received the honour as part of the celebrations marking Swansea's 50th year as a city and - according to the BBC - is only the second woman to ever receive it.

