Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling share first kiss as husband and wife - details

It's official! Ellie Goulding and her art dealer beau Caspar Jopling are officially married, and the dashing pair have shared their first kiss as husband and wife amongst their family and friends outside the stunning York Minster.

Ellie wed Caspar on Saturday in front of a star-studded guest list at the beautiful venue. Ellie, 32, looked breathtaking in a stunning long-sleeved gown, which fell past her ankles. The one-of-a-kind dress also featured an elegant high Peter Pan neckline and all over embroidered patterning. Her beautiful locks were kept in place by an exquisite veil, and her bridesmaids were also decked out in white as they helped her from the blue Volkswagen camper van she arrived in.

Caspar looked equally trim, sporting a light grey suit and navy tie tucked beneath a sharp black tailcoat. Stars from all spheres paraded into the centuries-old York Minster before Ellie arrived, and it's safe to say the singer has friends in high places. From the likes of actress Sienna Miller to pop queen Katy Perry and even James Blunt, there was no shortage of stardom in the Minster at the weekend.

Ellie looking stunning in her dress before the ceremony

Next comes the wedding reception, where guests will no doubt let their hair down. After the nuptials attendees will be transported 15 miles from the cathedral to the lavish stately home of Castle Howard. Here, marquees, teepees, and even a stage await for the festival-themed bash. Let's just hope the rain holds off! We can't wait to see who performs at the newlyweds' wedding reception, can we count on Katy Perry to sing something for their first dance?

Later on in the evening guests will retire to a number of luxury yurts and bell tents that were erected earlier in the week for the guests to sleep in. Here’s to Ellie and Caspar!

