Gemma Atkinson updates fans on her and baby Mia's progress in honest new post

Ever since she gave birth to baby Mia on 4 July, actress Gemma Atkinson has been updating her Instagram followers on the ups and downs of new motherhood. Sometimes, that's meant sharing sweet clips of her partner, Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez, cooing to their daughter in his native Spanish. Other times, that's meant filling fans in on the challenging circumstances around her daughter's arrival.

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

On Sunday, the 34-year-old took time to reflect on the last ten weeks and wrote a long and honest update. She shared it alongside a short video clip of herself in black leggings and a form-fitting electric blue top, dancing from hip to hip with a sleeping Mia in her arms. She started the post by writing: "Progress check… I can honestly say that I’m finally starting to feel like myself again."

She went on to say: "As many of you know my birth wasn’t how I’d planned. I had 2 days slow labour leading to an emergency C section then a haemorrhage… Mentally I struggled for a while because I was frustrated at not being able to hold her for long, take her for walks, lift the car seat, I had pain around my scar when feeding, I felt a little helpless… At 6 weeks PP I was given the go ahead to start training again but only light cardio."

The new mum went on to detail her health and fitness regime, explaining why she's decided not to keep weighing herself. She wrote: "For the last month I’ve done daily 30 min brisk walks with the pram & on days it’s been raining I’ve done my stair master at home. Food wise I’ve kept my diet clean & I’ve been cooking in bulk... I’ve decided to ditch the scales. Firstly, because I have more body fat than muscle at the moment… I’ve always said I’m happier going off how I feel mentally & how my clothes fit instead."

Gemma gave birth to Mia on 4 July

She then addressed how her body is recovering after the caesarean section, adding: "I still have some swelling around my scar, it still aches at times & my little belly pouch is still very much there. I’m softer all over and cardio wise not as fit & I’m definitely weaker so I still have a long way to go."

But she explained why she wasn't going to stress out about these physical changes, ending the post: "I’m so lucky & so blessed to have my beautiful family and that overshadows everything in my opinion." Her fans responded with encouragement, leaving comments like: "You look amazing Gem," and "You have such a sensible, healthy attitude. You're an inspiration. Much love to you and your little family."

