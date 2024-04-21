Gordon and Tana Ramsay look ultra-glamorous for rare date night

Power couple Gordon and Tana Ramsay struck sartorial gold on Saturday evening as they stepped out to attend fashion designer Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash.

For the glitzy occasion, the couple opted for monochromatic outfits, with Tana, 49, rocking a plunging black dress complete with a cut-out section around the waistline and a voluminous A-line skirt.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's family life

She elevated her glamorous look with a glossy red manicure and wore her tumbling brunette locks in cascading waves. Gordon, 57, meanwhile, looked ultra-suave in a sharp black suit and a forest green tie.

© Instagram Celebrity chef Gordon and his wife Tana dressed up to the nines

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed their sixth child together last November, looked smitten as they posed outside in their garden ahead of the lavish bash. Gordon could be seen flashing a huge grin as he placed a loving arm around his wife, whilst Tana was pictured beaming from ear to ear.

© Instagram Tana and Gordon welcomed Jesse in November 2023

"Date night for a very special birthday," the celebrity chef noted in his caption.

The duo's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. Heaping praise on Tana, one follower gushed: "That mama of six looks amazing!" while another chimed in: "Tana looks amazing! Goals."

Gordon and Tana joined a fleet of A-list stars at VB's star-studded birthday bash in London. Also in attendance were Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, Victoria's beloved Spice Girl bandmates, actress Eva Longoria, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham and Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira.

The occasion was also a family affair for the Beckham clan, with fashion designer Victoria celebrating in style with her husband David and their four children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.

Unsurprisingly, former Spice Girl VB stole the limelight in an ethereal seafoam-hued maxi dress crafted from sheer fabric. Her whimsical creation featured a high neckline, swathes of fabric around the waist and a cluster of 3D flowers rippling down the front.

© Getty Images Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday

Ramping up the glamour, she completed her look with a dazzling array of silver bracelets and a slick of nude lipstick.

In photos shared to Instagram, Victoria could be seen posing alongside hubby David who looked debonair in a smart tuxedo. Echoing dad David's outfit were Brooklyn and Romeo, whilst budding singer Cruz turned heads in a cream tuxedo and a bow tie.

Also in cream was trendy teen Harper who echoed her mother's elegance in a glossy ivory slip dress and matching satin mules. She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a poker straight style and accentuated her pretty features with a touch of natural-looking makeup.